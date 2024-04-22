Supari killers arrested for four murders, elder son had given Rs 65 lakh to take out dad

Gadag: Police in Gadag on Monday arrested the killers responsible for four brutal murders on Friday night.

The elder son had given the Rs 65 lakh supari on his father and family.

All the eight accused, including the son, were arrested on Monday. The seven others were supari killers from Miraj.

Elder son, Vinayak, the main accused, had given Rs 2 lakh in cash as advance to Fairoz and Zeeshan last week and told them to finish off the whole family.

It was the first such supari killing in Gadag. The killers, many of them baby faced, were in the 19-29 age group.

The plan was to kill Prakash Bakale and his wife Sunanda Bakale, who is now vice president of Gadag Betageri Municipal Council, and their son Karthik. But unfortunately three relatives from Koppal, who came for a function at the Bakale house, ended up as the victims.

Vinayak Bakale, the elder son of Prakash Bakale, had frequent quarrels with his father.

Vinayak is the son of Prakash Bakale’s first wife and living in a separate house. Both father and son differed over the running of their real-estate business and on property matters.

A frustrated Vinayak gave a supari to Fairoz and gang of Miraj who were working in Gadag as car sales agents.

The supari killers whom he employed are Fairoz Khaji (29), Zeeshan Khanzi (24), Sahil Khazi (19), Sohail Khazi (19), Sultan Shaikh (23), Mahesh Salunke (21) and Wahid Bepari(21).