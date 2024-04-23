Dharwad bandh sees good response

HUBBALLI/DHARWAD: The bandh called by Anjuman-e-Islam to condemn the murder of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath received a good response in Dharwad. Business establishments run by Muslims were shut from morning until afternoon, demanding justice for the grieving family.

The merchants, sporting a black band around their arms, also took out a rally. In addition, several business establishments run by other communities, too, remained closed, extending their support.

Anjuaman-e-Islam, Dharwad unit, president Ismail Tamatgar said the community will not entertain or tolerate any kind of inhuman activities irrespective of caste, creed, and religion. The shopkeepers also stuck “Justice for Neha” stickers and pictures of Neha on their shutters. According to sources, a few shops in Hubballi, too, remained shut. “We, as humans, are ashamed of such acts. We, as responsible citizens, must oppose such crimes. It is high time to unite,” a shopkeeper said.