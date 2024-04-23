K'taka Industries minister MB Patil, condemns Modi's mangalsutra remarks, says no PM has stooped this low

VIJAYAPURA: Lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark that Hindu women will have to lose their ‘Mangal Sutra’ if the Congress government comers to power in the country, Industries Minister M. B. Patil has said that never in history, any PM has stooped this low by making such absurd and irresponsible remarks.

“It is nothing but a complete disgrace to the stature of the prime minister when he makes such ridiculous remarks. The language does not suit the post of a PM,” he said and added that Modi is giving such statements in frustration as he is now sure of losing the election.

Addressing media persons at the Congress office on Tuesday, he also took exception to the PM's statement where Modi alleged that the Congress will share the national wealth among Muslims only if voted to power.

He said that Modi is using an edited video of Former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh to mislead the people of India. He said that during one of the speeches, Dr Singh had said that the poor, the Dalits, the Downtrodden and the Muslims have the first right on the national wealth.

“Dr Singh never mentioned that only Muslims have the first right on the national wealth. But Modi is using the edited video to spread canards. He has become the first PM to use edited videos to tarnish the image of the Congress and to gain votes in the election. It is a completely condemnable act. The PM must tender an apology to the nation. At the same time, the Election Commission of India must take cognizance of the statement,” he remarked.

Patil said that ECI took action against AICC General Secretary Rajndeep Surjewala for issuing some statements against BJP MP, Hema Malini for 48 hours. Similar action must be taken against Modi too.

In his address, Textile Minister, Shivanand Patil has accused the Modi government of playing vendetta politics by not releasing the drought relief funds.

“This has happened for the first time in the country where the State government has been forced to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court even for drought relief funds. It is the duty of the Centre to offer aid to States under the federal system. But the BJP is forcing the State governments to seek the intervention of Courts which is very unfortunate and disgusting,” he said.

AICC election observer Sayed Burhanuddin, Congress MLAs and party leaders were present at the time.