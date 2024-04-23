Modi’s comments not fit for PM: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge observed that Modi has been talking “haphazardly” and attacking Congress irrationally after realising that the situation has turned adverse for BJP across the country. That is because he has not delivered on the promise of creating two crore jobs every year and failing to check the price rise.

“If any leader has divided the country along the Hindu and Muslim lines and instigated a fight between Dalits and other communities, it’s none other than Modi,” he thundered.

“If we ask for roti, he says the cake in the bakery is ‘sasta’ (cheap) and if we ask for water to drink, he shows us the ‘Gangajal’ of Varanasi. We are not against Modi, but against his ideology which is that of RSS,” he said.

He attacked Modi for claiming that rice has been distributed to 80 crore people, while it was the previous UPA government that passed the right to food law. Kharge asked Modi if he would withdraw the MNREGA employment guarantee scheme, too, which is also a law.

He alleged that Modi is trying to take credit for all the schemes introduced by the UPA governments. “It is like mehnat kare murga, anda khaye fakir,” he mocked.

He alleged that Modi has let businessmen who looted Rs 16 lakh crore go scot free, but is acting against farmers, whose farm equipment like tractors are being seized for non-payment of loan instalments.

“He has threatened and collected donations through electoral bonds from companies, but let ED, IT and CBI after those who were willing to donate to Congress. All the corrupt are sitting in his ‘jolige’ (bag),” he alleged.