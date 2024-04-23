Modi’s remarks disrespectful of his position: Siddaramaiah

On the Union government not responding to the state’s pleas for drought relief, he said, “We have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the central government. According to the Natural Disaster Management Act, the Centre must respond within a month of the state’s request. Despite filing the request in October, no relief has been given. I have personally met Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

They agreed to convene a meeting by December 23, which never materialised. We have provided relief of Rs 2,000 to each of the 34 lakh affected farmers at a cost of Rs 650. We have streamlined work through MGNREGA and ensured that there are no issues with drinking water and fodder.”

On BJP’s allegations that Congress will only provide ‘chippu’ (coconut shell) to the people, he countered saying Modi is yet to fulfil his promises.

“There has been injustice in tax allocation to Karnataka. Did Rs 15 lakh come to everyone’s account? Have two crore jobs been created annually? Have farmers’ incomes doubled? What about Acche Din,” he asked.

He said Modi has only given an empty chombu (water vessel) to the people of the state. “We have released an advertisement which depicts the injustice meted out to the state,” he said.