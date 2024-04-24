Can Congress breach BJP fortress in Dakshina Kannada?

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada, one of the key Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, is likely to witness a close contest between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it goes to polls on Friday (April 26). As many as 17,96,826 people are eligible to vote and decide the fate of two key candidates - Capt Brijesh Chowta (BJP) and Padmaraj R (Congress) among others. The segment is home to 1,876 polling stations.
The contest this time seems to be heading for a close fight between the Congress and BJP as both candidates are entering the electoral fray for the first time. This time, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which polled 46,839 votes in the 2019 General Elections, has not fielded a candidate and Congress is likely to benefit from it. Also, activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody and team is holding a campaign across the district urging people to opt for None of the Above (NOTA) as he claims that the Congress and BJP have failed to ensure justice in the Sowjanya rape and murder case.
“More than 50,000 people may opt for NOTA and it will cut into the BJP votes. However, it will only reduce BJP’s lead and ultimately Brijesh Chowta will win without doubt,” feels Gopal, an autorickshaw driver said. He said he has been a supporter of the BJP, but this time he would press the NOTA button in support of Sowjanya.
The electioneering in the district revolves around the issues of Hindutva and development. While the Congress has been aggressively campaigning against the BJP accusing it of hampering development by disturbing peace, the BJP is seeking votes for “Hindutva and PM Narendra Modi”.
Babu Gowda from Kalleri in Belthangady said, “The BJP should come to power to protect Hindus.” He said this citing the recent Hubballi stabbing incident. Shantappa Naik from Karaya village said they need different parties ruling the State and the Centre.
Sadananda, an automobile workshop owner in Uppinangady, said that people will vote for Modi as there is no strong PM candidate in the I.N.D.I.A bloc. “We need a strong leader at the national level,” he felt. On whether Billavas would vote for Padmaraj since he is from their community, Sadananda said, “If that was the case, senior Congress leader Janardhana Poojary should have won. But he has lost several times. Also, many people do not know who Padmaraj is. BJP will most likely win, but the margin may come down,” he said.
Narayana Poojary, a beedi worker from Perne from Puttur Assembly constituency, said that he will vote for Padmaraj. “Price rise has affected the poor. BJP MPs have not done any development work nor do they help the needy. We need change this time,” he said.
Devaki,70, and Chandravathi, another beedi worker from Perne, said they are benefiting from the guarantee schemes of the Siddaramaiah government and would vote for the Congress. Mashudha, a teacher from Kalladka in Bantwal taluk, said, “Hindutva alone is not sufficient to survive. We need someone who will bring developments to our district,” she said.
However, Chetana, a resident of Uppinangady, said they do not need freebies and she will vote for PM Modi and the BJP based on development while some of the women said they are getting guarantees but they will vote for Modi.
Surendra Prasad from Belthangady said the “Billava factor” may have some impact as some of the BJP supporters from the community are now supporting Padmaraj. “BJP’s lead will reduce if the caste politics works out,” he said.