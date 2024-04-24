Can Congress breach BJP fortress in Dakshina Kannada?

Babu Gowda from Kalleri in Belthangady said, “The BJP should come to power to protect Hindus.” He said this citing the recent Hubballi stabbing incident. Shantappa Naik from Karaya village said they need different parties ruling the State and the Centre.

Sadananda, an automobile workshop owner in Uppinangady, said that people will vote for Modi as there is no strong PM candidate in the I.N.D.I.A bloc. “We need a strong leader at the national level,” he felt. On whether Billavas would vote for Padmaraj since he is from their community, Sadananda said, “If that was the case, senior Congress leader Janardhana Poojary should have won. But he has lost several times. Also, many people do not know who Padmaraj is. BJP will most likely win, but the margin may come down,” he said.

Narayana Poojary, a beedi worker from Perne from Puttur Assembly constituency, said that he will vote for Padmaraj. “Price rise has affected the poor. BJP MPs have not done any development work nor do they help the needy. We need change this time,” he said.

Devaki,70, and Chandravathi, another beedi worker from Perne, said they are benefiting from the guarantee schemes of the Siddaramaiah government and would vote for the Congress. Mashudha, a teacher from Kalladka in Bantwal taluk, said, “Hindutva alone is not sufficient to survive. We need someone who will bring developments to our district,” she said.

However, Chetana, a resident of Uppinangady, said they do not need freebies and she will vote for PM Modi and the BJP based on development while some of the women said they are getting guarantees but they will vote for Modi.

Surendra Prasad from Belthangady said the “Billava factor” may have some impact as some of the BJP supporters from the community are now supporting Padmaraj. “BJP’s lead will reduce if the caste politics works out,” he said.