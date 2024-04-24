Does Rahul Gandhi think he's a Maoist leader who dreams of revolution, asks Deve Gowda

HASSAN: Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on 'wealth redistribution', former PM and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda asked if the Congress leader thought he was a Maoist leader who dreams of a revolution.

He also said Rahul has insulted former Congress Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh who brought economic reforms and increased the wealth of the nation.

Gowda said Rahul is indirectly trying to say that whatever the two Congress PMs did was wrong. He has torn their economic reforms like he had torn up an ordinance issued by the Manmohan Singh government, added Gowda.

Ridiculing Rahul Gandhi statement on creating 30 lakh more central government jobs, Gowda said there are only 40 lakh sanctioned jobs and asked how can he overnight add so many new jobs. He also questioned where he would employ them. Gowda also condemned Rahul's statement that he will make them lift operators at government offices in four shifts. "Only someone with no practical knowledge can speak like this," he charged.

Gowda also questioned P Chidambaram, the chairman of the Congress manifesto committee, for backing Rahul Gandhi's immature economic ideas.