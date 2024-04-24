Face-off | BJP hopes to extend winning streak as Congress bids to breach saffron fortress in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: Newbies Capt Brijesh Chowta from the BJP and Padmaraj R Poojary from the Congress are sweating it out in BJP stronghold Dakshina Kannada constituency. While Chowta hopes to continue the BJP's winning streak in the constituency, Padmaraj is leaving no stone unturned to breach the saffron fortress.
In interviews with The New Indian Express, both the candidates revealed their plans for the district and commented on various issues.
Padmaraj R Poojary (Congress)
What is your poll pitch?
Dakshina Kannada witnessed massive development when Congress MPs represented it for over 40 years. Then the district was peaceful and had a harmonious atmosphere. Our past Congress MPs brought an airport, sea port, industries such as MRPL, ONGC etc. But BJP MPs in the last 33 years brought the 'communally sensitive' tag which has become a hurdle for investments. Due to this tag, no development took place nor any industries were started here. BJP fights election only on two matters - 'Hindutva' and Modi and they do not talk about development.
There is potential for development in various sectors including education, startups, industries, cultural tourism, beaches, hill stations and nature tourism. My priority is to ensure Mangaluru to be buzzing with activities till midnight like Mumbai. Our youngsters need to stay here after completing education and get jobs and we need to utilize their talents.
You have made the BJP's use of religion and Hindutva an election issue?
Yes, I'm also a Hindu and my religion teaches us to respect one's own religion as well as other religions. But the BJP in the name of Hindutva is ruining the lives of backward class youth who are becoming victims to communal clashes and end up in jail or lose their lives.
You have campaigned across Dakshina Kannada. How is the response from people?
Response from people is positive and they trust us and we are hopeful of snatching the district from the BJP's clutches. People are fed up with the BJP and its divide and rule policy for the last three decades. They say they are fighting for Hindutva but the same BJP has ignored Satyajith Surathkal, K S Eshwarappa, C T Ravi and many OBC leaders.
PM Modi held a roadshow in Mangaluru and paid tributes to social reformer Narayana Guru? What do you make out of it?
I welcome Narendra Modi's visit to Mangaluru but we had high hopes that he would talk about development he brought to our district. He paid floral tributes at Brahmashree Narayana Guru circle but why didn't he visit Kudroli Brahmashree Narayana Guru Kshetra? They remembered Narayana Guru when Congress fielded Padmaraj who is a trustee at Kudroli Gokarnanatha kshetra. It is nothing but their (BJP leaders) arrogance to say Modi popularized Narayana Guru across the world through his roadshow. People across the world already knew about social reformer Narayana Guru and his principles long before the BJP was formed.
How confident are you of winning this election?
We have hopes that we will win by a margin of more than 70,000 votes.
Will the Billava factor play a crucial role in this election?
I have not done politics using caste and religion. My party has given me a ticket considering I'm one of the Billava leaders. It's my responsibility to fulfill the aspirations of everyone including my community. People from the backward class are with me. Billavas and people from all the communities will support me this time.
Capt Brijesh Chowta (BJP)
What made you decide to take this plunge into electoral politics?
For someone who wishes to serve this nation, electoral politics is one process where you can impact people’s lives at the greatest scale that is unmatched. It is also a very challenging process where you are required to relentlessly serve to qualify to be their voice. Having grown up idolising leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and George Fernandes whose nationalism, political aura and legacy left a strong imprint on my world view, electoral politics seemed like the best path to serve people of our region.
Why should people elect Captain Brijesh Chowta? What’s your poll pitch?
Hindutva and development has been my mission statement – I am committed to Hindutva while development is my priority. People should elect Captain Brijesh Chowta as a representative of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose last 10 years of leadership has transformed Bharat forever. And I seek to emulate his actions that have transformed both Gujarat first and Bharat since 2014 to transform our wonderful region that is an ocean of possibilities.
How do you see your transition from a military officer to active politics as a Lok Sabha candidate?
To be honest, it is just a different uniform that I sport. The mission, the machinery, the method may have a different avatar but essentially, for me nothing has changed. Because both institutions, our army and the BJP, are driven by the motto of #NationFirst. And a Fauji is a Fauji forever. The role may have changed, the goal is the same, the uniform may have changed, the duty is the same - the welfare of Bharat.
How is the response from people during campaigning?
It is very heartening to note how eager common people are to bring Modiji back to power and with the largest mandate ever. In the remotest corners of our region, we can see how people have been touched by the various efforts that have taken place in the last ten years – be it clean tap water reaching every home, or toilets or the DBT of various schemes. Modi ki Guarantee has people’s trust because it is based not on promise alone but on performance, not on dynastic sentiments but on delivery. Especially, our #NariShakti, the women across our constituency, have taken it upon themselves to ensure we are part of our PM Modi’s mission 2047 and are heading out to ensure every booth is a BJP booth.
Has the ticket denial to incumbent MP Nalin Kumar Kateel hurt the sentiments of party workers?
These are stories cooked up by vested interests. As our incumbent MP Nalin Kumar Kateel himself has said, and all of us as karyakartas believe, our party is one where our internal democracy is equally vibrant and senior leaders have always made for youth to be part of the party mechanism in a very graceful and organic manner. The endless sea of saffron that turned up both for my nomination rally, where Nalin Kumar Kateel stood by me throughout and during our PM Modi’s roadshow is the strongest answer to those who are trying to float such baseless rumours. For a BJP karyakarta, it was, is and will always be ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last’.