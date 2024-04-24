Face-off | BJP hopes to extend winning streak as Congress bids to breach saffron fortress in Dakshina Kannada

Padmaraj R Poojary (Congress)

What is your poll pitch?

Dakshina Kannada witnessed massive development when Congress MPs represented it for over 40 years. Then the district was peaceful and had a harmonious atmosphere. Our past Congress MPs brought an airport, sea port, industries such as MRPL, ONGC etc. But BJP MPs in the last 33 years brought the 'communally sensitive' tag which has become a hurdle for investments. Due to this tag, no development took place nor any industries were started here. BJP fights election only on two matters - 'Hindutva' and Modi and they do not talk about development.

There is potential for development in various sectors including education, startups, industries, cultural tourism, beaches, hill stations and nature tourism. My priority is to ensure Mangaluru to be buzzing with activities till midnight like Mumbai. Our youngsters need to stay here after completing education and get jobs and we need to utilize their talents.

You have made the BJP's use of religion and Hindutva an election issue?

Yes, I'm also a Hindu and my religion teaches us to respect one's own religion as well as other religions. But the BJP in the name of Hindutva is ruining the lives of backward class youth who are becoming victims to communal clashes and end up in jail or lose their lives.

You have campaigned across Dakshina Kannada. How is the response from people?

Response from people is positive and they trust us and we are hopeful of snatching the district from the BJP's clutches. People are fed up with the BJP and its divide and rule policy for the last three decades. They say they are fighting for Hindutva but the same BJP has ignored Satyajith Surathkal, K S Eshwarappa, C T Ravi and many OBC leaders.

PM Modi held a roadshow in Mangaluru and paid tributes to social reformer Narayana Guru? What do you make out of it?

I welcome Narendra Modi's visit to Mangaluru but we had high hopes that he would talk about development he brought to our district. He paid floral tributes at Brahmashree Narayana Guru circle but why didn't he visit Kudroli Brahmashree Narayana Guru Kshetra? They remembered Narayana Guru when Congress fielded Padmaraj who is a trustee at Kudroli Gokarnanatha kshetra. It is nothing but their (BJP leaders) arrogance to say Modi popularized Narayana Guru across the world through his roadshow. People across the world already knew about social reformer Narayana Guru and his principles long before the BJP was formed.

How confident are you of winning this election?

We have hopes that we will win by a margin of more than 70,000 votes.

Will the Billava factor play a crucial role in this election?

I have not done politics using caste and religion. My party has given me a ticket considering I'm one of the Billava leaders. It's my responsibility to fulfill the aspirations of everyone including my community. People from the backward class are with me. Billavas and people from all the communities will support me this time.