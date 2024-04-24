Karnataka drought relief: CM, Congressmen protest against Union government

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Siddaramaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hate Karnataka and its farmers. Despite the state’s request to provide justice, the Centre has not responded till date, and therefore, “we are drawing the attention of the people of the state and the country through protest”.

He further alleged that the PM and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have lied that the state is asking for grants for guarantee schemes and not for drought. “We have not asked a single rupee from the Centre for guarantees. We don’t need it,” the CM said.

He said the state government has spent Rs 650 crore for providing Rs 2,000 to 34 lakh farmers. “We have so far managed the drought situation successfully. We have provided drinking water, fodder, jobs to people, migration of workers has been stopped, and the first installment compensation to farmers has been paid,” the CM said.

He said the PM remembers Karnataka only during elections and he had not visited the state during floods and drought. He urged Shah to hold a meeting and allocate Rs 18,171 crore to Karnataka. The state government inevitably had to move Supreme Court, he said, adding that if it had not gone to the SC, the state would not received any compensation.

Siddaramaiah said they would go to the people’s court to appeal for justice.