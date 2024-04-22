Got EC's nod, will release drought relief funds to Karnataka immediately: Centre tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre informed the Supreme Court that the election commission has given clearance to release funds to deal with Karnataka's drought and that it will be (released) "done expeditiously', by it.
The Attorney General (AG) of India, R Venkataramani, representing the Centre informed this to the SC bench led by Justice B R Gavai, and also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta.
"I think there's no need for any argument in this matter...the Election Commission had cleared the government to deal with this question. I think it'll be done expeditiously. My Lords may keep it anytime next Monday or so...something will happen before (then)," AG submitted.
The AG told the SC, "It will be done expeditiously," during the course of the hearing on Monday.
After hearing the parties, Justice Gavai could be heard remarking rgar where federal structure is being argued, things should be done amicably.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sabil, appearing for the Karnataka government raised no issue in light of the confidence shown by the AG.
"If it would be next Monday then it was fine for them," Sibal said.
The Karnataka govt had moved the SC seeking a direction to the Centre to release the funds to the tune of Rs 35,162 crore for drought relief in view of "grave humanitarian distress" and "calamity" of severe nature faced by the state.
The Supreme Court was hearing the suit filed by Karnataka govt against the Union government, demanding the release of drought relief under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).
The Karnataka govt, in its petition filed before the top court, has accused the Centre of not providing financial assistance for drought management, as the state is facing an acute crisis of drought and related issues