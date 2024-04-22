Got EC's nod, will release drought relief funds to Karnataka immediately: Centre tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre informed the Supreme Court that the election commission has given clearance to release funds to deal with Karnataka's drought and that it will be (released) "done expeditiously', by it.

The Attorney General (AG) of India, R Venkataramani, representing the Centre informed this to the SC bench led by Justice B R Gavai, and also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta.

"I think there's no need for any argument in this matter...the Election Commission had cleared the government to deal with this question. I think it'll be done expeditiously. My Lords may keep it anytime next Monday or so...something will happen before (then)," AG submitted.

The AG told the SC, "It will be done expeditiously," during the course of the hearing on Monday.

After hearing the parties, Justice Gavai could be heard remarking rgar where federal structure is being argued, things should be done amicably.