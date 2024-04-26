Karnataka Ex-CM Kumaraswamy alleges voter inducements in Bangalore Rural segment, DKS hits back

RAMANAGARA: JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that cash and gift vouchers were distributed in Bengaluru Rural constituency, especially in Kanakapura Taluk, a charge rejected by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

D K Suresh, brother of Shivakumar, is seeking re-election from the seat for the fourth time.

The NDA, of which JD(S) is a part, has fielded cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath, brother-in-law of Kumaraswamy and son-in-law of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who is contesting on BJP ticket.

As the elections were in progress in 14 constituencies in the state, Kumaraswamy alleged that some supporters of BJP and the JD(S), were attacked in Kanakapura Taluk and their shirts were torn off.