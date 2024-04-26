LS polls 2024: Kodagu records over 70% voter turnout

MADIKERI: Smooth polling was recorded across Kodagu and the district recorded a voter turnout of 70.58% at 5pm.

Voters from all sections of the society enthusiastically took part in the festival of democracy and cast their votes. The district had special polling booths even as foresters guarded the booths located in wildlife conflict zones.

The minor glitches in EVMs were sorted out during the mock voting process held in all polling booths from 6 am to 7 am. From nearly 6.30 am, voters started to queue outside their respective polling stations with much enthusiasm to practice their duty.

A total of 23 special polling booths including Sakhi and Model booths were set up across the district. At Maldare, Nagarahole, Hebbale, Malambi, Heruru and CB Halli, tribal themed polling stations were set up to woo the increased population of tribes.

The tribes in large groups participated in the electoral process enthusiastically. The Sakhi polling stations were decked up in polling centers that had increased women voters even as Kodagu ADC Veena BN opted to vote from one of the Sakhi polling booths in Madikeri. Model polling centers with improved facilities also wooed the voters.

However, the officers on election duty at the interior village of Vanachal were made to suffer for some time due to the unavailability of drinking water.

Nevertheless, the voters of the center helped the officers and arranged for a drinking water facility. In Wildlife conflict zones including regions across Siddapura, Kushalnagar and Virajpet, a Range Forest Officer alongside a Rapid Response Team equipped with weapons were deployed to ensure the safety of the voters. Armed Forces from Gujarat guarded the naxal sensitive booths across the district including at Karike and Sampaje areas.

A tragic incident was, however, reported at a polling station in B Shettigeri of South Kodagu. Manohar (58), a traditional drummer who played the ‘chande’ instrument, died of a heart attack outside the polling station.

Sources confirmed that he waited in the queue and cast his vote. However, he collapsed outside the polling center after he suffered a heart attack and died.