Sensing defeat, Modi making irresponsible remarks: Siddaramaiah

He said that Article 14 mentions equality for all, irrespective of caste, creed, and religion. “The same constitution also makes it amply clear that underprivileged Muslims also deserve reservation for socio-economic empowerment. This matter has been upheld, time and again by various committees in the past. Therefore, Modi cannot say that Muslims do not deserve reservation,” the CM said. He said that since the PM has nothing to say about his achievements, he is raising only emotional issues to create a rift between people of different faiths.

‘Gurantees will continue’

Taking a dig at the BJP for saying that the Congress government will withdraw the five guarantees after the Lok Sabha polls, the CM said his government will continue the schemes for five years.

He also accused the 25 BJP MPs of Karnataka of not raising matters concerning the state before the PM.