Spirit of democracy on show despite heat, long queues

Many started their day as early as 7 am to tick off voting from their lists and get on with other daily chores. With the city recording a temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, the makeshift tents outside government schools were of little relief and fell short at different locations. Water dispensers were also running dry within minutes, calling for constant refilling while voters waited for over an hour to vote. Despite being fatigued by the weather, determined many came out with their children to inspire them to become responsible citizens in the future.

Some were also seen carrying bottles of water and juice cans bought at nearby stores to beat the heat while standing in long queues. “It’s so hot, but what can we do? We had to come out and vote. It is very crucial for every citizen,” said Reshma in one of the booths in Govindaraja Nagar.

A young software engineer from Chickpet, Supreet K, said, “The queue is long, but I don’t mind waiting. My key issues for this election are the infrastructure, the financial state of the country, and the deteriorating law and order situation in India.”

Senior citizens and disabled individuals too came out in large numbers, some in wheelchairs, while many chose to make their way on their feet. Some ramps were at a height, making it difficult to push wheelchairs. At Siddaganga Public School in Vijayapura, five booths were at a single location. But the narrow entrance left many stuck. Several citizens were also seen walking sideways to get into the school building.