I’m not scared of Governor's notice, says Siddaramaiah

Centre using Raj Bhavan to destabilise govt, says CM

“Abraham submitted the petition to the governor’s office at 11.30 am on July 26. The Raj Bhavan took a hurried decision and called my secretary to take the notice the same evening to look into its legal aspects,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

He said, “Knowing full well that I am the chief minister of the elected government with 136 legislators, he should have legally vetted the petition before serving the legal notice. What prompted the governor’s office to make hurried decisions when complaints against former ministers Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and Janardhan Reddy are pending with him for years?”

He alleged that the Centre is misusing Raj Bhavan to destabilise the elected government and termed the show-cause notice unconstitutional. He charged that a non-issue without any substance is being blown up. The governor is becoming a puppet in the hands of the Centre, BJP and JDS, he alleged.

Siddaramaiah said the governor has not been advised by the council of ministers, nor has he gone through the details sent by the chief secretary. The government has constituted a judicial commission to look into the issue, and the governor should have waited for that report, he said.

Asked whether he apprised the party's high command on the issue, he said the party heard him and is aware of the developments. The party will not be cowed down by the padayatra being taken out by opposition parties, he said.

On Union minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy joining the padayatra, he said Kumaraswamy has asked BJP to drop the padayatra because there is no substance in the case, it is raining heavily and farmers are busy with farming activities. He has not wilfully joined the padayatra and he will counter it, the CM said.