We will fight legally if Governor gives nod for prosecution against CM: G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara said the Congress government is confident that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will take back the show-cause notice issued to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment case. However, if he doesn’t, they are ready to take the legal route and go to court against the Governor’s decision, the minister said.
Parameshwara told reporters here on Friday that the Council of Ministers, during its meeting on Thursday, had decided to send ‘’advice’’ to the Governor’s office. “It was widely discussed during the meeting as the Governor sent a showcause notice to the CM the day he received the petition. There are a few instances where even after receiving petitions, they are kept pending for many years. But in this case, he issued notice within a day, which shows there is some outside influence. Also, he did it when the chief secretary had submitted a written reply in person,’’ he said.
When the media asked if the government was ready to face any step taken by the Governor, Parameshwara said they have already sent an advisory resolution approved by the council of ministers on Thursday. “There is such a provision in law, and we have abided by it. In case the governor gives approval for prosecution, we will fight it legally,” he said. He also said they are confident he may not make them take this step.
Further, Parameshwara said the Governor has the power to issue show-cause notice. But the circumstances in which it is being done is important, and he has to explain. Under law, it says the Governor has to justify it as he is using his power and issuing notice, that too after he got a reply from the government.
Asked if the issue is taking a Government Vs Governor turn, Parameshwara said there are many such instances. “In such cases, both the governor and government have to work within the legal framework. When the Governor has taken such a step, it is natural that the government is pointing out that this is not legal and are trying to convince the governor legally through the Council of Ministers meeting. The Governor is the custodian of the Constitution in the State. If he is taking steps that is not as per the law and constitution, government has to go to the court with no other choice,’’ he added.
Congress top brass leaders in Bengaluru on August 03
A day after the council of ministers pass-ed a resolution asking the Governor to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA scam following an application filed by activist TJ Abraham, Congress high command leaders—AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala—will reach Bengaluru to assess the prevailing political situation in the state on Saturday evening.
On Sunday, the duo will be holding a mee-ting of Congress key leaders, including Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar, and ministers, sources told TNIE. “Venugopal has been in regular touch with Siddaramaiah and is extending moral support. On Thursday evening, he spoke to the CM and told him not to worry about the issue as the Congress high command will be with him at any cost,” a source close to Siddaramaiah said.