We will fight legally if Governor gives nod for prosecution against CM: G Parameshwara

Asked if the issue is taking a Government Vs Governor turn, Parameshwara said there are many such instances. “In such cases, both the governor and government have to work within the legal framework. When the Governor has taken such a step, it is natural that the government is pointing out that this is not legal and are trying to convince the governor legally through the Council of Ministers meeting. The Governor is the custodian of the Constitution in the State. If he is taking steps that is not as per the law and constitution, government has to go to the court with no other choice,’’ he added.

Congress top brass leaders in Bengaluru on August 03

A day after the council of ministers pass-ed a resolution asking the Governor to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA scam following an application filed by activist TJ Abraham, Congress high command leaders—AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala—will reach Bengaluru to assess the prevailing political situation in the state on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the duo will be holding a mee-ting of Congress key leaders, including Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar, and ministers, sources told TNIE. “Venugopal has been in regular touch with Siddaramaiah and is extending moral support. On Thursday evening, he spoke to the CM and told him not to worry about the issue as the Congress high command will be with him at any cost,” a source close to Siddaramaiah said.