Encroachment cases of over 5000 acres of forest land pending in Karnataka's Kodagu

Alongside increasing wildlife conflict, monsoons bring a sense of fear in the district as eco-sensitive zones have recorded increased developmental activities. However, the order by the state forest minister to evict encroachments comes as a big relief as a first step in protecting eco-sensitive zones in the district.

“There are a total of 3410 cases pending before several courts in forest encroachment cases in Madikeri division,” confirmed Bhaskar, Madikeri DCF.

He added that this includes encroachment of a total of 5551 acres of forest land across Somwarpet, Madikeri, Bhagamandala, Kushalnagar and Sampaje forest ranges. He added that a few cases are about tribal possession of the forest region under the Forest Rights Act.

“Also, 2841 cases are encroachment of forest regions under 3 acres and we have been ordered not to evict small encroachments as of now,” he said.

Nevertheless, encroachments above 3 acres of forest region will be taken up stringently even as several ongoing cases are under the Karnataka Forest Act section 64 A eviction processes.

Across the Virajpet division, a total of 99 cases have been filed for forest encroachment and this includes 48 cases that are below three acres of encroachment.

“A single case in the Virajpet division is the one that involves encroachment of forest land above 30 acres. Most of the cases include encroachment from three to ten acres. All the cases are in different processes of the law,” explained Jaganath, Virajpet DCF.

Meanwhile, the Anechowkuru Range under Nagarahole Wildlife division in Kodagu has also recorded encroachments in the core forest region. As confirmed by an official, five cases are pending for settlement in the encroachment up to 30 acres in the core forest region.

“Further, over 260 pending cases from Virajpet division had been transferred to Nagarahole Wildlife Range and these cases have been finalized under the Forest Rights Act,” confirmed the officer.