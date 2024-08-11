17,800 anganwadis in Karnataka to be upgraded to government montessories: Laxmi Hebbalkar

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka state Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi R Hebbalkar announced that approximately 17,800 anganwadis will soon be upgraded to 'government montessories.'

Speaking to media persons at Lakkavalli on Sunday, the minister stated that she along with School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, had discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the upgrade. Moreover, the union government has praised the initiative and provided financial support for the upgrade.

“The criteria for selecting these anganwadis include having basic infrastructure to conduct LKG and UKG classes. Teachers at these anganwadis must have at least a PUC-II or degree as their educational qualification. As a pilot project, we have already upgraded 250 anganwadis in Bengaluru. We have submitted a proposal to the finance department for the upgrade of the remaining anganwadis," Hebbalkar said.

She also stated that the funds for this initiative are allocated under the Saksham Anganwadi scheme. The union government will release Rs 170 crore for this purpose within a week.

When asked about the delay in disbursing Rs 2,000 to each woman beneficiary under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Hebbalkar explained that the state government is releasing Rs 3,000 crore monthly for the scheme. It takes at least 15 days for banks to distribute the funds to beneficiaries. By the time the money is credited, the next month approaches,” she said. The minister assured that the government will continue the Bhagya Lakshmi bond scheme.