CM Siddaramaiah moves Karnataka HC against Governor’s sanction in MUDA scam, hearing today

BENGALURU: A single judge of the Karnataka High Court will take the petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioning the legality of the sanction given by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to prosecute him in connection with an alleged scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for hearing at 2.30 pm, subject to orders of the Chief Justice N V Anjaria.

When proceedings commenced at 10.30 am, senior advocate prof Ravivarma Kumar mentioned the matter about the petition filed by Siddaramaiah before Justice Hemanth Chandangoudar, citing urgency.

Justice Chandangoudar then said that the matter will be taken up at 2.30 pm if there is urgency, subject to orders of the Chief Justice. If no urgency, it will be taken up tomorrow. In reply, prof Ravivarma Kumar submitted that there is urgency.

Anticipating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will approach the Karnataka High Court against the sanction granted by Governor Gehlot, an applicant prior to the Governor filed the caveat before the High Court on Saturday.

Immediately a few hours after the sanction was granted, the applicant, Pradeep Kumar S P, one of the three persons who approached the Governor seeking sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhita, filed the caveat.