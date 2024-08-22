Police security to Congress MLC's house in Mangaluru after stone pelting incident

MANGALURU: A group of miscreants pelted stones at the residence of Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza in Valencia, Mangaluru, on August 21. The incident comes two days after Ivan's reference on Bangladesh protest during a protest against Governor Thawarchand Gehlot for giving sanctions to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah, leading to the BJP seeking action against the MLC.

According to initial reports, two miscreants arrived on a bike and threw stones at the residence before fleeing the scene. Ivan was in Bengaluru when the incident occurred. Pandeshwar police have launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to identify the individuals involved in the act.

Senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central), and the Inspector of Police (South), visited the spot immediately after the incident. Security around the residence has been increased, with police personnel being deployed 24x7 to ensure the safety of the MLC and his family.

A case (NC) has been registered in Mnagaluru south police station. A special team has been formed under the leadership of ACP Central to expedite the investigation.