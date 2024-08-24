Karnataka Governor yielded to BJP pressure, returned 15 bills: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged that Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot sent back 15 bills after Congress came to power in the state because of pressure from the BJP.

“If the governor takes decisions based on BJP leaders’ recommendations, then why do we need governments in a democracy?” he told reporters here. Shivakumar said, “If there are doubts or confusion over the bills, we are here to clear them.”

Asked if attempts are on to bring down the Congress government in the state, Shivakumar said, “We won’t be silent spectators. We will foil all such attempts.”

On Congress’ objection to allotment of land to Jindal in the past and now approving it, Shivakumar said Karnataka needs employment and it will happen only if industries come to the state.

“We have allotted land as per the industrial policy. We have not granted new or additional land. The government has signed a sale deed with Jindal for the land which was to be allotted to the company long ago,” he added.

BJP MLC SEEKS ACTION AGAINST SIDDARAMAIAH

BJP MLC DS Arun has accused CM Siddar-amaiah of misusing the Consolidated Fund of the state and violating the Constitutional obligation. On Fri-day, the MLC submi-tted a petition to the governor requesting him to order a probe into the misuse of funds and to remove Siddaramaiah from the CM’s post. Arun alleged that Siddaramaiah indulged in creating false and fabricated documents regarding unspent balances of the ZP/TP fund and submitted them before the legislature. “Several thousand crores of Rupees of unspent balances of ZP/TP fund-II have been misused by Siddaramaiah, the CM and Finance Minister of Karnataka, is violative of Constitutional provisions,” he alleged.

NO WRONGDOING IN KIADB SITE ALLOTMENT: PATIL

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil refuted allegations about irregularities in allotting Civic Amenity (CA) sites by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). “We have not violated any rule in allotting CA sites. It was done transparently by following all proced-ures. A petition was given to the Governor by an activist a few weeks ago, making these allegations. The same application has been given again,” the minister said. Patil said they had invited applications for 193 sites on 377.69 acres, but only 43 sites were allotted and the remaining sites are yet to be allotted. In cases where only one application is received for a particular site, they are again calling for applications to ensure that eligible applicants get an opportunity, he said. For the first time, they have also introduced 24.10 per cent reservation for SC/ST in allotment of CA sites. Patil said rates of CA sites were not reduced during his tenure.