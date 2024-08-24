Congress brass backs Karnataka CM, ready to fight in courts

He said Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar briefed Rahul Gandhi on how a systematic and designed assault had been unleashed through the office of the “puppet governor, by BJP and JDS as part of their sinister conspiracy and design to destabilise an elected government”.

“Frustrated by a decimating defeat, the Prime Minister, home minister and the entire BJP leadership are now hiding behind a rag doll governor to attack the Congress government. This is not an attempt to dislodge and destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka, but in truth a sinister design to attack the five guarantees doled out by transferring Rs 53,000 crore to four crore Kannadigas,” he alleged.

He questioned as to why the governor has not sanctioned the prosecution of BJP-JDS leaders, BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy, and former ministers Murugesh Nirani and Shashikala Jolle.

Shivakumar said the party stands united, and will pursue the matter in courts and not be “cowed down”. “The rank and file of the party at both the national and state level stand united with Siddaramaiah. We will support him for his continuous efforts to uplift the downtrodden,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said the governor’s move to grant sanction for his prosecution is illegal, and he has already challenged it in court. “I don’t want to reveal which court. The case is coming up on August 29. We believe in the law of the land. The decision taken by the governor is nconstitutional and illegal. We will get justice in the courts,” he asserted.