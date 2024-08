But Venugopal, considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi, strongly backed Siddaramaiah to continue as CM, according to sources. In the event of a change in guard, he and Siddaramaiah will play a key role, the sources added.

It all depends on the order of the high court, which will hear the case on August 29. Siddaramaiah has challenged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction to prosecute him in the case.

Dr Parameshwara also met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, according to a source.

Nothing unusual: HM

Addressing reporters, Dr Parameshwara, however, maintained that there was nothing unusual about his meetings with top Congress leaders. Whenever he visits New Delhi, he will meet the party leaders, he added. “Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar discussed with the party high command (on Friday) the pros and cons of the HC order likely to be delivered on August 29. We are fighting the case legally and a political decision is needed after the HC order,” he said.

AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday hinted that the party will fight the case in courts, including the Supreme Court (in case the verdict goes against Siddaramaiah).

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, who also stayed back in New Delhi, visited Vaishno Devi temple, according to a source.