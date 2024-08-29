Kasturirangan report can’t be implemented fully in Karnataka: Eshwar B Khandre

BENGALURU: Based on the suggestions made by the cabinet sub-committee in a meeting on Wednesday, it was noted that the Karnataka government cannot implement the recommendations of the Kasturirangan Committee issued by the Union Government.

Speaking to the media, Forest, Environment, and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre, who is also the chairman of the cabinet sub- committee said that the recommendations of the committee to notify 20,668 sqkm an eco-sensitive zone cannot be done. The State Government has already notified and protected 16,632 sq km in various forms, like sanctuaries, national parks, and eco-sensitive zones. There are 1,533 homes, villages, and other residential habitats in the remaining area. The rights and livelihood of people need to be protected, he said.