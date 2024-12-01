Drugs controller suspended over deaths of postpartum women in Ballari

BENGALURU: Following the deaths of four postpartum women at the Ballari District Hospital recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the suspension of Drugs Controller Dr Umesh S for dereliction of duty, and the prosecution of a West Bengal-based pharmaceutical firm, whose ‘substandard’ Ringer’s lactate is suspected to have caused the deaths of the women.

The decision comes after a high-level meeting was convened to address the issue, which raised serious concerns over the safety of medical supplies in the state. The CM said the West Bengal-based company responsible for supplying the Ringer’s lactate solut ion used at the hospital has been blacklisted, and a criminal case has been filed against it.

The deaths occurred between November 11 and 17, with the women suffering from complications like multiple organ failure, hemodialysis, and acute kidney injury.

While three other patients who faced similar complications are recovering, the tragic incident has prompted immediate investigation. In response to the deaths, the state government also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.