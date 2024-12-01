Drugs controller suspended over deaths of postpartum women in Ballari

BENGALURU: Following the deaths of four postpartum women at the Ballari District Hospital recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the suspension of Drugs Controller Dr Umesh S for dereliction of duty, and the prosecution of a West Bengal-based pharmaceutical firm, whose ‘substandard’ Ringer’s lactate is suspected to have caused the deaths of the women.
The decision comes after a high-level meeting was convened to address the issue, which raised serious concerns over the safety of medical supplies in the state. The CM said the West Bengal-based company responsible for supplying the Ringer’s lactate solut ion used at the hospital has been blacklisted, and a criminal case has been filed against it.
The deaths occurred between November 11 and 17, with the women suffering from complications like multiple organ failure, hemodialysis, and acute kidney injury.
While three other patients who faced similar complications are recovering, the tragic incident has prompted immediate investigation. In response to the deaths, the state government also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.
Expert panel to investigate deaths in hosps
The supplier has been instructed to provide further compensation, which will be directly given to the families. Siddaramaiah announced the formation of an expert committee, chaired by the development secretary, to investigate similar deaths that have occurred in hospitals across the state.
This committee has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report within a week. All batches of the Ringer’s lactate solution used at the Ballari District Hospital have been withdrawn, and the solution is being tested to determine if it was the cause of the deaths.
Disciplinary action will follow, including against the drugs controller, Siddaramaiah said. The CM emphasised the need for tighter regulations under the Drug Control Act, with discussions under way to approach the Centre for further reforms.
Siddaramaiah instructed the restructuring of the Drug Control Department and the overhaul of the medicine procurement process, based on TN model. “A highlevel committee has been set up to investigate whether the Ringer’s lactate solution has caused similar problems in other parts of the state,” the CM said.