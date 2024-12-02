Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka to receive rainfall for next two days

BENGALURU: Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka will continue to receive rainfall for the next two days owing to Cyclone Fengal, the IMD said on Monday.

Bengaluru had been receiving rain since Sunday evening, and according to India Meteorological Department officials, Coastal Karnataka and parts of South Interior Karnataka were likely to experience widespread rainfall on Monday, followed by light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

Rainfall is likely to decrease from the third day onwards in these regions, the officials said.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru and districts like Hassan, Mandya, and Ramanagara today, said C S Patil, India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru director.

The widespread rainfall in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka from Sunday is due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, Patil added.

An orange alert has been issued for districts like Udupi, Chikmagaluru, and Chikkaballapur which are expected to receive "very heavy to heavy rainfall," according to IMD officials.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

In view of incessant rains due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, the Deputy Commissioners of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru declared a holiday for schools and colleges in these districts on December 2, as a precautionary measure.

Likewise, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued an orange alert due to adverse weather conditions triggered by Cyclone Fengal, officials said on Monday.

District Commissioner Dr Mullai Muhilan has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea and instructed those already at sea to return immediately.

IMD has forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the region on Tuesday.

As a precaution, all anganwadis, government, aided, and private schools, along with pre-university colleges up to class 12, will remain closed on December 3.

According to an IMD statement, the Depression (remnant of cyclonic Storm Fengal) over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry moved westward and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area as of 5.

30 am on Monday, positioned over north interior Tamil Nadu.

Residents have been urged to avoid low-lying areas, waterlogged zones, riverbanks, and beaches.

The remnant low-pressure system is expected to re-emerge over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off the coasts of northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3.

In case of emergencies, the public can reach out to the helpline numbers 1077 or 0824-2442590.