Cyclone Fengal causes widespread flooding in Krishnagiri; relief centres set up

KRISHNAGIRI: Heavy rain battered Krishnagiri district on Sunday due to Cyclone Fengal, with Uthangarai taluk recording the highest rainfall of 503 mm. The district received a total of 1,952.70 mm of rainfall, averaging 122.04 mm over the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

Apart from Uthangarai, Pochampalli recorded 250 mm, Pambar Dam received 205 mm, and Barur recorded 200.20 mm.

At 5 am on Monday, Pambar Dam recorded a water inflow of 15,000 cusecs, with the same amount flowing out. Due to water inundation at Kennedy Nagar near Singarapettai, people were moved to a relief centre at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

Vehicles parked along the roadside at Parasan Lake Bund near the Uthangarai bus stand were washed away for a few meters. People reported that over 20 vehicles, including cars and buses, were submerged. Water also inundated Anna Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, and Kalaignar Nagar in Uthangarai.

In addition, Pochampalli Police Station and MGR Nagar in Pochampalli were flooded. Pochampalli Tahsildar Sathya and local police rescued residents and sheltered them at relief centres. Similarly, Mittapalli MGR Nagar near Kaveripattinam was also inundated, and the revenue and rural development departments are working to pump out the rainwater.