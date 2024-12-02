Cyclone Fengal causes widespread flooding in Krishnagiri; relief centres set up

KRISHNAGIRI: Heavy rain battered Krishnagiri district on Sunday due to Cyclone Fengal, with Uthangarai taluk recording the highest rainfall of 503 mm. The district received a total of 1,952.70 mm of rainfall, averaging 122.04 mm over the 24 hours ending Monday morning.
Apart from Uthangarai, Pochampalli recorded 250 mm, Pambar Dam received 205 mm, and Barur recorded 200.20 mm.
At 5 am on Monday, Pambar Dam recorded a water inflow of 15,000 cusecs, with the same amount flowing out. Due to water inundation at Kennedy Nagar near Singarapettai, people were moved to a relief centre at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School.
Vehicles parked along the roadside at Parasan Lake Bund near the Uthangarai bus stand were washed away for a few meters. People reported that over 20 vehicles, including cars and buses, were submerged. Water also inundated Anna Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, and Kalaignar Nagar in Uthangarai.
In addition, Pochampalli Police Station and MGR Nagar in Pochampalli were flooded. Pochampalli Tahsildar Sathya and local police rescued residents and sheltered them at relief centres. Similarly, Mittapalli MGR Nagar near Kaveripattinam was also inundated, and the revenue and rural development departments are working to pump out the rainwater.
Krishnagiri District Monitoring Officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Collector KM Sarayu, SP P. Thangadurai, Bargur MLA, and East DMK District Secretary D. Mathiazhagan visited the rain-affected areas near Uthangarai and Pambar Dam on Monday morning, as well as the relief centres at Uthangarai.
AIADMK Deputy General Secretary and Veppanahalli MLA KP Munusamy also visited the affected areas in Uthangarai.
Revenue department sources told TNIE that 368 people, including 105 men, 176 women, and 87 children, were sheltered at eight relief centres in Uthangarai (two centres) and Pochampalli taluks (six centres). The district administration provided breakfast to the evacuees.
The Collector advised people to stay away from water bodies in the district, as they were filling up due to the rain. Residents can contact toll-free numbers 1077 and 04343-234444 in Krishnagiri district for any rain-related complaints and assistance.
Krishnagiri district has been experiencing rain since Saturday due to Cyclone Fengal.