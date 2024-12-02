Flood fury overwhelms Villupuram in TN; Railway suspends operations as water level rises over danger mark

CHENNAI: Villupuram continues to reel under unprecedented flooding, while the depression, the remnant of cyclonic storm Fengal over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, weakened into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Villupuram town, nearby towns and villages, have borne the brunt of the rain fury and raging flood water gushed towards low-lying areas.

With water rising above the danger level on an arterial bridge between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram, Southern Railway on Monday morning announced the suspension of operations in that key stretch, leading to cancellations, diversion and short termination of services, which includes express and superfast trains.

Well-connected Villupuram is the easy link between Chennai, other northern parts of the state and the central and southern regions of Tamil Nadu. River Thenpennai was in spate and northern coastal town of Cuddalore was also badly hit. Western districts of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri district too were overwhelmed by the flooding.