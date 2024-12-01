Cyclone Fengal: Residential areas, main roads in Villupuram flooded

VILLUPURAM: Cyclone Fengal has inundated several residential areas in Villupuram, severely disrupting normalcy on Sunday.
The district received heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, hindering vehicular and pedestrian movement. On Saturday midnight, the Veedu Dam reached its full capacity of 30.5 feet, prompting officials to open the sluices to release surplus water. "The measure was promptly taken to avoid flooding in the region," officials confirmed.
In Gingee, MLA and former minister Gingee K. S. Masthan directed officers to break the sluices of Gingee B Lake to prevent overflow and mitigate potential damage.
By early Sunday, the Keezhperumbakkam railway bridge was entirely submerged, leading to traffic disruptions in the area.
Residential localities in and around Villupuram town, including Pandian Nagar, KK Road, Salamedu, Sudhakar Nagar, parts of Vandimedu, and Maharajapuram, were inundated with waist-deep water. Key infrastructure was also affected, with the new bus stand, court complex, and collectorate complex experiencing significant flooding, bringing movement in these areas to a standstill.
The Trichy trunk road from the new bus stand to Singarathoppu was submerged on one side, leaving people stranded as buses were unable to operate.
District authorities assured residents that arrangements were being made to pump out water from critical areas like the collectorate. "The situation will be rectified at the earliest," they said.