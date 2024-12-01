Cyclone Fengal: Residential areas, main roads in Villupuram flooded

By early Sunday, the Keezhperumbakkam railway bridge was entirely submerged, leading to traffic disruptions in the area.

Residential localities in and around Villupuram town, including Pandian Nagar, KK Road, Salamedu, Sudhakar Nagar, parts of Vandimedu, and Maharajapuram, were inundated with waist-deep water. Key infrastructure was also affected, with the new bus stand, court complex, and collectorate complex experiencing significant flooding, bringing movement in these areas to a standstill.

The Trichy trunk road from the new bus stand to Singarathoppu was submerged on one side, leaving people stranded as buses were unable to operate.

District authorities assured residents that arrangements were being made to pump out water from critical areas like the collectorate. "The situation will be rectified at the earliest," they said.