Hindutva activist warns against Bangladeshi infiltrators in Kodagu

MADIKERI: “Drive out all the Bangladeshi infiltrators from Kodagu. If not, Hindu society will take law into its own hands,” warned Murali Krishna Hasanthadka, a Hindutva activist.

He was speaking at an awareness meeting organised by the district Hindu Hitarakshana Samithi at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri.

Participating as the keynote speaker, Murali alleged that terrorists are creating political anarchy and committing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

“If the issue of Hindutva is disturbed, the Hindu society should resolve to unite. Thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for India's independence. Since 1947, efforts have been made to suppress Hindus. With India's help, Bangladesh became an independent nation. Many Hindus also lost their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War. Three crore Hindus were killed in East and West Pakistan. Now, India cannot remain silent while fundamentalist Islamic terrorists are attacking the indigenous Hindus,” he stated.

He further alleged that progressive and secular liberals have failed to voice support for Hindus, despite the atrocities in Bangladesh. “Hindus should come forward to protect Hindu society. Western and Islamic countries are plotting to destroy India. Hindus in India should be aware of all this. Hindu society should stand united,” he added.