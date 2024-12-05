Hindutva activist warns against Bangladeshi infiltrators in Kodagu

MADIKERI: “Drive out all the Bangladeshi infiltrators from Kodagu. If not, Hindu society will take law into its own hands,” warned Murali Krishna Hasanthadka, a Hindutva activist.
He was speaking at an awareness meeting organised by the district Hindu Hitarakshana Samithi at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri.
Participating as the keynote speaker, Murali alleged that terrorists are creating political anarchy and committing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.
“If the issue of Hindutva is disturbed, the Hindu society should resolve to unite. Thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for India's independence. Since 1947, efforts have been made to suppress Hindus. With India's help, Bangladesh became an independent nation. Many Hindus also lost their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War. Three crore Hindus were killed in East and West Pakistan. Now, India cannot remain silent while fundamentalist Islamic terrorists are attacking the indigenous Hindus,” he stated.
He further alleged that progressive and secular liberals have failed to voice support for Hindus, despite the atrocities in Bangladesh. “Hindus should come forward to protect Hindu society. Western and Islamic countries are plotting to destroy India. Hindus in India should be aware of all this. Hindu society should stand united,” he added.
Murali claimed that Bangladeshi residents have infiltrated Kodagu under the guise of being estate labourers from Assam.
“If the Hindu society does not become aware and remains indifferent, the inhuman conflicts that are taking place in Bangladesh may also occur in Kodagu district in the future. If the atrocities against Hindus continue in Bangladesh, a resolution should be made to expel every Bangladeshi in Kodagu. No one should ever forget the atrocities committed in the name of Tipu Jayanti. Fundamentalist terrorists from various places have created conflicts and disturbed peace and order,” he remarked.
He also condemned the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmayi Krishnadas, stating that he had raised his voice in support of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.
Prior to the awareness meeting, hundreds of residents, including members of Hindu groups, BJP members, and others, participated in a protest rally.
Protestors demanded the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh and called for a ban on midnight premiere shows, citing potential disturbances to public order.
The rally, which was hosted across the city, culminated at Gandhi Maidan with the awareness meeting.