Internal quota: Justice Nagamohan Das panel told to use 2011 census

BENGALURU: The Justice Nagamohan Das Committee, constituted to review the implementation of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), has been told to consider the 2011 population census data and review internal reservation scientifically and reasonably.

The Terms of Reference were issued on Tuesday, stressing on collecting empirical data on the representation of the inter-se backwardness community among the SCs in government services and the education sector. The committee has been told to collect data and fix the reservation as per the Supreme Court directive on the issue. It also said that the commission can collect empirical data on inter-se backwardness.

It also stated that the Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida, and Adi Andra are under the SC list in Karnataka. Details of these castes are mentioned in the 2011 population census. But the data of the sub-caste of these castes are not available. In such a case, the commission is expected to collect data on these sub-castes.

This apart, they should review various sub-castes within the SC community and their issues related to their social, economic, political, and educational backwardness as per the court order.

Further, the notification says the facilities of the reservation policy have to be verified among various sub-castes within the SC community and check if they are receiving equal facilities.

Based on all these issues, the commission can recommend to the State Government about internal reservation among SC communities.