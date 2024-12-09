Ballari maternal deaths: Team headed by IAS officer to probe drug procurement

BENGALURU: In the wake of the recent deaths of five women in Ballari due to procedural lapses, the state government on Sunday constituted a verification team led by an IAS officer. The team will investigate irregularities in drug procurement by the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) and also prevent any recurrence.

The team will investigate the violations and recommend necessary reforms in the existing system. The move follows a committee meeting on December 5, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner. The committee reviewed violations in the procurement of medicines through tender, as well as submission of medicine samples to empanelled laboratories. It also discussed the role of KSMSCL officials and fixing of responsibilities of officials.

The verification team will be headed by Karnataka Skill Development Corporation Managing Director M Kanagavalli, and includes Assistant Drug Controller Venkatesh, microbiologist at Bangalore Medical College Dr Aseema Banu, and a senior professor of pharmacology, nominated by the Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

The team has been tasked with submitting a detailed report within five days, outlining the lapses in procurement and testing procedures and recommending corrective actions.

The team will analyze the entire process, starting from issuing of the purchase order for 196 batches of intravenous fluid Ringer’s Lactate, up to November 30, 2024. They will investigate any procedural lapses at KSMSCL and fix accountability for the failures. They will also review the current procedures at KSMSCL, comparing them to standard practices. The team will specifically focus on the empanelment of laboratories, testing of drug samples, and handling of batches that fail quality tests, to identify any gaps in compliance with established protocols.