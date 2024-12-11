DK Shivakumar pays tribute: remembering SM Krishna's towering legacy and visionary leadership

An era has ended, but the legacy will live on. With the passing away of SM Krishna, Karnataka has lost a rare politician a great human being, a shrewd strategist, a seasoned statesman, and an able administrator. He may not be with us today but he has left a lasting impression on everyone and everything around us.

My association with SM Krishna goes back a long way. When I was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1989, he was already a towering leader. Entering politics at the early age of 30, he had already spent over two and a half decades in public life while I was just taking my first steps.

I saw him for the first time as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He taught us the fundamentals of legislative politics. He was disciplined, patient, sophisticated, sharp, and witty. He treated everyone in the House with fairness and respect. His way with words mesmerized legislators, young and old alike.

He was a man of many talents. His interests spanned arts, literature, music, sports, and more. He was an avid tennis player and had a keen interest in fashion design, which reflected in his impeccable sense of dressing. He was easily one of the best-dressed politicians. His early personality was shaped by his father, Mallaiah, a true Gandhian, while his education in the U.S. broadened his worldview. SM Krishna was a rare blend of socialism and capitalism, rural and urban, traditional and modern.

Known as an Ajatashatru (a man without enemies), he steadily climbed the political ladder. He was one of the rare politicians to serve as a member of all four legislative houses the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Vidhana Sabha, and Vidhana Parishad. He held various roles, including Speaker, Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Minister, state minister, union minister, and Governor.

Lasting Legacy as Karnataka CM

During his tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister (1999–2004), he faced unprecedented challenges, including the Kambalapalli tragedy, the Cauvery water dispute, the kidnapping of Dr. Rajkumar, and severe drought for three consecutive years.

Yet, his legacy endures through his transformative contributions to the state. He introduced mid-day meal schemes to attract children to schools, launched the Yashaswini health insurance scheme for farmers, established thousands of women’s self-help groups, and introduced digital land records through the Bhoomi project. While he was sometimes labeled a white-collar politician, few leaders have made such a significant impact on rural Karnataka.