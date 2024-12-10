SM Krishna: The statesman who put Bengaluru on global IT map; envisioned development on lines of Singapore

After six decades in politics, Krishna announced his retirement in January 2023. A staunch Congressman for many years, he surprised many by joining the BJP in 2017 at the age of 84. His decision was seen by some as political opportunism, but Krishna left it to the public to judge. After joining the BJP, he remained relatively inactive but campaigned in a few constituencies during the 2019 elections.

Krishna was among the rare Indian politicians to formally retire from politics. However, politics never left him. During elections, senior leaders, particularly from his Vokkaliga community, often visited his Bengaluru residence to seek his blessings, a practice that continued during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A highly educated leader, Krishna was born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Maddur taluk, Mandya district. After completing his studies at Maharaja’s College, Mysore, and Government Law College, Bangalore, he pursued further education in the USA at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas. He was also a Fulbright Scholar and a graduate student at George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

In 1961, after completing his education, Krishna returned to India and began teaching international law at Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya Law College, Bangalore, in 1962.

During his time in the United States, he actively participated in John F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign. Kennedy even wrote to him, thanking him for his efforts.

Krishna started his political journey by winning the 1962 assembly elections against the influential HK Veeranna Gowda, who was then a minister in Nijalingappa’s cabinet. Although he initially planned to return to the USA to pursue a doctorate, he stayed in India and rose to great heights in politics.