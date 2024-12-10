SM Krishna: The statesman who put Bengaluru on global IT map; envisioned development on lines of Singapore

BENGALURU: Even after retiring from active politics, citing his age as the reason, the suave, US-educated veteran leader Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna retained his political aura among the urban middle class. As Chief Minister from October 1999 to May 2004, Krishna contributed significantly to making Bengaluru a global IT hub.
The 92-year-old leader, known for his impeccable sartorial taste, held numerous high offices in the state and the Union government. He served as Union External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012 in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh and as Maharashtra Governor from December 2004 to March 2008.
Krishna was among the few leaders who served as members of both Houses of Parliament and the State Legislature. He held several key positions, including Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly and state Congress President. In 1999, the Congress won the elections under his leadership.
As Chief Minister, he dealt with many challenging situations, including the safe rescue of Kannada matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, who was kidnapped by forest brigand Veerappan. Working alongside veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, then Home Minister in his cabinet, and a team of officials, Krishna adeptly handled the crisis.
During his tenure, he also faced the Cauvery water dispute, which was at its peak. The Supreme Court directed the state to release water to Tamil Nadu. Krishna had to cut short his padayatra from Bengaluru to Mandya after being reprimanded by the apex court. Despite the challenges, the padayatra had received overwhelming support. He maintained composure and statesmanship in crises and fostered cordial relationships with neighboring states, including Tamil Nadu.
However, in 2004, his decision to call for early elections did not yield the desired results. The Congress failed to secure a majority on its own, leading to the formation of a Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government with Dharam Singh as the Chief Minister. However, this coalition did not last long, prompting Krishna to accept the gubernatorial position in Maharashtra. Later, he moved to the national stage as the External Affairs Minister.
After six decades in politics, Krishna announced his retirement in January 2023. A staunch Congressman for many years, he surprised many by joining the BJP in 2017 at the age of 84. His decision was seen by some as political opportunism, but Krishna left it to the public to judge. After joining the BJP, he remained relatively inactive but campaigned in a few constituencies during the 2019 elections.
Krishna was among the rare Indian politicians to formally retire from politics. However, politics never left him. During elections, senior leaders, particularly from his Vokkaliga community, often visited his Bengaluru residence to seek his blessings, a practice that continued during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
A highly educated leader, Krishna was born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Maddur taluk, Mandya district. After completing his studies at Maharaja’s College, Mysore, and Government Law College, Bangalore, he pursued further education in the USA at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas. He was also a Fulbright Scholar and a graduate student at George Washington University, Washington, D.C.
In 1961, after completing his education, Krishna returned to India and began teaching international law at Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya Law College, Bangalore, in 1962.
During his time in the United States, he actively participated in John F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign. Kennedy even wrote to him, thanking him for his efforts.
Krishna started his political journey by winning the 1962 assembly elections against the influential HK Veeranna Gowda, who was then a minister in Nijalingappa’s cabinet. Although he initially planned to return to the USA to pursue a doctorate, he stayed in India and rose to great heights in politics.
Known for his impeccable dress sense and articulate speech, whether in English or Kannada, Krishna always maintained a calm demeanor. He was considered a role model for aspiring politicians. Apart from a rare gaffe at the United Nations Security Council in 2011, where he mistakenly read the Portuguese foreign minister’s speech, Krishna was meticulous in his work. He quickly corrected the error upon being informed by an Indian diplomat.
As Governor of Maharashtra, his biodata listed his favorite pastimes as "designing men’s clothes and reading." He also enjoyed playing tennis.
Two decades after his tenure as Chief Minister ended, Krishna is still remembered for his vision and contributions to Bengaluru’s infrastructure development. His tenure saw the initiation of several public-private partnership projects and an emphasis on technology in administration. Krishna envisioned developing Bengaluru on the lines of Singapore, leaving an enduring legacy.