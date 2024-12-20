Karnataka Deputy CM rules out any interference in police action against BJP leader Ravi

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday ruled out any interference in the police action and arrest of BJP MLC C T Ravi, for allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Calling Ravi a "filthy mouth", he accused the former BJP national general secretary of using derogatory words against several people in the past.

"Will they go and do a BJP meeting at Khanapur police station? (referring to BJP leaders meeting Ravi at the station) Police have shown too much courtesy towards him. Police conduct is also not correct. How did the police allow it (meeting)? We are not interfering in anything," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Family members or one or two people can go and meet, but they were having a meeting inside (the police station). Then what is this allegation of attempting to kill him (Ravi)?"

Ravi has accused the police of "violating" human rights, as he alleged that they took him on rounds the entire night to various places in the district, following his arrest. He has even claimed that police were behaving on the directions of someone from the "top", and hit out at the state government and the administration, calling it "dictatorial".