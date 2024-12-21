Go Ru Channabasappa bats for Kannada as medium of instruction

MANDYA: Kannada Sahitya Sammelana President Go Ru Channabasappa advocates Kannada as the medium of instruction from primary school to high school, and wants English as a subject. In his presidential address at the 87th Sammelana, the veteran writer took strong objection to imposing English in schools, and said he is not against teaching English as a subject.

Expressing concern over the mushrooming and spread of English medium schools, he fears that the trend will deliver a mortal blow to Kannada. As the government changed school education, the status of Kannada changed as a first, second and third language.

Regretting the condition of government schools in villages, he expressed concern at their amalgamation, which resulted in the closure of many schools in rural areas. The government opened composite schools in all panchayats with the best infrastructure and teaching staff to compete with private schools.

Admitting that parents are sending their wards to English medium schools to ensure bright career prospects, Go Ru Channabasappa said imparting school education in Kannada and teaching English as a subject would not in any way damage children’s prospects, and felt the need to educate parents.

He suggested that overseas Kannadigas and voluntary organisations should be brought under the committee to come up with suggestions to address core issues to upgrade government schools. Technology should be used for the development of the language and data upgraded on social media platforms, with the support of the government. However, top bureaucrats lack interest and commitment, he said.

Opposing the imposition of Hindi on the states, he suggested that Kannada Sahitya Parishat organise two or three interstate Kannada meets to strengthen social, educational, literary and financial bindings, other than opening Kannada learning centres.