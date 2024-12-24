CID probe ordered into Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's complaint against BJP MLC Ravi

"I don't want to comment much on it, I have ordered a CID probe, when the probe is on, one cannot comment or make a statement about it," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

Responding to a question about ordering for the CID probe when Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti termed it as a 'closed chapter', he said, "police will have to do their duty. Chairman will do his duty..."

To a question of five day's delay in filing an FIR into an alleged attempt to attack Ravi, the Home Minister said, "after considering everything, taking Council Chairman's opinion, when things are done procedurally, there might be a delay."

"Everything has to be done in the right manner, so we have given it to CID to probe and find the facts. Ravi has said that he has not used derogatory words, but others including witnesses say something else, all of this has to be investigated, so I have ordered a CID probe," he said.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang told PTI that both allegations against Ravi and the case pertaining to allegations regarding attempts to attack him, have been transferred to CID.

"Further investigation will be done by the CID," he said.

Responding to the probe being handed over to CID, Ravi said, if CID conducts the probe let it be done under supervision of a sitting judge and let the report be submitted to the judge.

"If the probe is done by the department honestly without succumbing to any pressure, Hirebagewadi police station was enough. If worked under no pressure whether it is a police constable or CID anyone can give justice, if there is pressure no one can provide justice," he told reporters in Chikkamagaluru.

The High Court on December 20 ordered the immediate release of Ravi in its interim order, observing that police failed to follow the procedures in arresting him.

However, the bench of Justice M G Uma asked Ravi to co-operate with the investigation and be available for questioning.