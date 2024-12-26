Farmers protest against Congress centenary celebrations in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Farmers under the banner of Rashtriya Raitha Sangh staged a two-day hunger strike in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Thursday, expressing discontent over the Congress government's alleged neglect of farmers' issues. The protestors criticized the government for organizing the centenary celebrations of the Congress National Session in Belagavi without consulting the farming community.

The agitating farmers accused the government of sidelining critical agricultural concerns, particularly during the Winter Session in Belagavi. They urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address their grievances before concluding his visit to the city. According to the protestors, the public perceives the centenary celebration not as a homage to Mahatma Gandhi but as an event serving corrupt political interests.

"The government has forgotten Gandhiji’s principles of simplicity and is misusing public tax money, spending over Rs 50 crore on this event," the protestors said. "Is Bapuji’s dream of Ram Rajya in villages still a distant reality?" they questioned.

The farmers condemned the state administration and the home department for allegedly prioritizing political agendas over public welfare. They argued that the excessive expenditure on the celebration is a betrayal of Gandhi's vision, which emphasized simplicity and the upliftment of rural India.