FIR filed against over 100 people for throwing egg on BJP MLA Munirathna in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Nandini Layout police investigating the egg-throwing incident on RR Nagar MLA Munirathna have arrested three persons in connection with the case. Vishwanath, Krishna Murthy and Chandru, who were taken into custody soon after the incident on Wednesday, were arrested and produced before a local court on Thursday, and were granted bail.

Meanwhile, two cases have been registered, one based on a complaint filed by Munirathna and the other on a counter-complaint filed by one of the arrested persons, alleging attack by the MLA’s supporters.

Munirathna was discharged from hospital around 7.45 am on Thursday. On Wednesday evening, he refused to give his statement to a police sub-inspector and insisted that either an inspector or ACP visit him in the hospital. The police registered the FIR at 9.10 pm on Wednesday, after recording Munirathna’s statement.

A case has been registered against 100-150 unknown persons. The police are also waiting for the report from the KC General Hospital to ascertain if the egg contained any type of chemical. The egg samples have been sent to the FSL for the same.

The MLA, in his seven-page complaint, stated that the incident was part of a conspiracy to kill him.

Mentioning that he was not provided with a gunman, despite a request to the state police on November 1, as there was threat to his life, the MLA alleged that he received a death threat on December 5 by two miscreants in the guise of advocates, asking him to resign as MLA and make way for Kusuma to win and become a minister like Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The two miscreants are also alleged to have told him that Congress leader DK Suresh was very unhappy, following his loss in the general election. The duo are also said to have threatened to attack him with an egg containing acid and also tearing his clothes in public and smearing black ink on his face, if he did not resign.

Munirathna said he is under medication now, and that the police department is acting like a puppet of the government.