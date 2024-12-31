Hubballi cylinder blast: Another Ayyappa devotee succumbs to injuries, toll rises to eight

HUBBALLI: The death toll in the gas explosion incident reported in Hubballi has risen to eight, with another Ayyappa devotee succumbing to injuries on Monday morning at KIMS Hospital, here. The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Prakash Barkar, a resident of the Unkal area.

The gas explosion occurred on December 23 in Sai Nagar, Unkal, Hubballi, when nine Ayyappa garland holders were resting after performing rituals. Around 1:30 am, a gas leak led to an explosion, injuring all nine devotees. While one devotee, who sustained burns covering less than 40% of his body, is recovering, the other eight, who suffered severe burns, have died one after another over the last five days.

On Thursday, Nijalingappa Bepur (58) and Sanjay Savadatti (17) succumbed to their injuries, followed by Raju Moogeri (16) and Lingaraj Birnoor (21). On Sunday, Shankar Chouhan (30) and Manju Wagmode (17) also passed away. On Monday, the seventh injured devotee, Tejus Satare (26), succumbed to his injuries.

Tragically, Prakash Barkar passed away on Tuesday morning. His son, Vinayak Barkar, remains stable and is currently recovering.