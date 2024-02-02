Kodagu residents forced to travel miles for HSRP installation

MADIKERI: With the deadline for installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for vehicles approaching soon, residents of Kodagu are struggling to affix the same. Several residents are forced to travel long distances to get the number plates fixed as there are no authorized showrooms or dealers in the district who have availed permission to install HSRP.

“Most of us ladies have scooters that we bought before 2019. We are forced to spend extra bucks of over Rs 500 to get HSRP number plates. Further, apart from the cost for the plates, we are forced to travel to Mysuru to get the plates fixed,” explained Latha, an employee working in Madikeri. She added that she registered for the number plate online taking help from a cyber.

“However, I own a Honda two-wheeler and no dealers in Madikeri or any other place in Kodagu have received permission for installation of HSRP. Now, I have to take a risk by travelling over 120 km to Mysuru to get the number plate fixed before February 11,” she said.

The district has an increased number of vehicles including the age-old Mahindra Thar jeeps and quite a few vintage vehicles that have all been registered before 2019. However, the district is not eligible for the home delivery option of the HSRP.

“We can only help the clients register for the HSRP online. After this, several clients have travelled towards Sulia, Mysuru and other places outside the district to get the HSRP fixed to their vehicles. The government must understand the ordeal of the rural residents and at least provide a home delivery option,” shared Vishnu, an owner of an automobile graphic centre.

When questioned, the Madikeri RTO Officer confirmed that the rule has been deployed by the central government and that everyone must mandatorily install HSRP number plates before the deadline. Failure to do so will attract a fine of Rs 1000 for the first violation and Rs 2000 thereafter.