BENGALURU: In what could be a point of friction between state and Central governments, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is planning to take Congress MLAs, MLCs and MPs to New Delhi to protest against the BJP government on February 7.

The protest is against the Centre for depriving the state of its due share of taxes, the party said. Incidentally, the plan for protest has come at a time when Congress MP and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh has sought a separate nation for southern states, alleging that the allocation of funds for the state has come down.

The decision to protest was taken at a dinner hosted by Siddaramaiah to his cabinet colleagues at his residence on Thursday evening. The gathering also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. “136 MLAs, MLCs and MP from the state, led by Siddaramaiah, will reach the national capital on February 6 evening and stage the protest on February 7 against the Centre’s injustice to the state,” said Shivakumar on Friday.

On opposition BJP seeking an apology from Suresh and even baying for his disqualification from Lok Sabha for his statement, Shivakumar defended his brother. “I was born an Indian and will die as an Indian. BJP is trying to politicise this. Suresh was only warning the Centre that such a situation may arise if the injustice continues towards Karnataka and other southern states. Congress is the one which has fought for the freedom of the country and continues to fight to keep it united,” he remarked.

“Karnataka has been getting a raw deal in the Union Budgets as it has lost a revenue of around Rs 62,000 crore in the last five years. We will draw the attention of the country through the protest,” he said.