'Separate country for south' remark: BJP demands Suresh’s disqualification

BENGALURU: Congress MP DK Suresh’s remarks on the demand for a separate state for Southern states landed the Grand Old Party in a tight spot, as the BJP continued its tirade against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s younger brother and sought his disqualification from Lok Sabha. A complaint has also been filed against him by a BJP leader in Dakshina Kannada.
BJP MLC Chaluvadi Narayanswamy has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking the disqualification of the Bengaluru Rural MP from the Lok Sabha. The BJP legislator termed the MP’s remarks as irresponsible and anti-India. “Suresh has breached the oath of office which was administered by the Speaker and also violated Constitutional norms and proprieties,” the BJP MLC said.
Reacting to the Union Interim Budget on Thursday, the Congress MP had stated that the money collected from the Southern states is being given to North Indian states, and if it continues, they will be forced to demand a separate country.
Meanwhile, a private complaint has been lodged by a BJP leader from Dakshina Kannada against Suresh. BJP leader Vikas P lodged a complaint with JMFC Court in Mangaluru and also to Mangaluru North police, claiming that the statement by the MP has hurt his feelings and demanded action against him under Section 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Later speaking to reporters, he said Suresh had given an anti-national statement and despite being an MP, he has conspired to divide India. “We have urged the Mangaluru City police commissioner and Mangaluru North police, as well as the court, to take necessary action against him. He has shown disrespect to the Indian Constitution by instigating the separatist forces to divide the nation. There is no difference between Suresh and separatists. We have complete confidence in our judiciary and the next hearing of the case will be on February 7,” he said.
It’s a personal view: Minister
Labour Minister Santosh Lad said that spending the revenue generated by the South Indian states for the progress of the North Indian states was very much true. The contribution of Southern states to the country’s GDP was high, but they were not getting enough funds in the tax devolution, especially since 2014 after the BJP-led NDA assumed office and the same has been reiterated by Suresh. “However, what Suresh has said about a separate country is his personal opinion and he should be asked that,” he added. He accused the BJP leaders of exaggerating Suresh’s remarks.
Stand for country’s unity: CM
Reacting to Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh’s controversial remark, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he (Suresh) has not said anything with the intention of dividing the nation. “We strongly advocate the unity of the country. Instead of discussing the role of the Budget in addressing the problems of farmers, the poor and the unemployed, the BJP members are raising this issue in Parliament,” he charged. Siddaramaiah said that due to the drought situation, even the Hampi Utsav was postponed.