'Separate country for south' remark: BJP demands Suresh’s disqualification

BENGALURU: Congress MP DK Suresh’s remarks on the demand for a separate state for Southern states landed the Grand Old Party in a tight spot, as the BJP continued its tirade against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s younger brother and sought his disqualification from Lok Sabha. A complaint has also been filed against him by a BJP leader in Dakshina Kannada.

BJP MLC Chaluvadi Narayanswamy has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking the disqualification of the Bengaluru Rural MP from the Lok Sabha. The BJP legislator termed the MP’s remarks as irresponsible and anti-India. “Suresh has breached the oath of office which was administered by the Speaker and also violated Constitutional norms and proprieties,” the BJP MLC said.

Reacting to the Union Interim Budget on Thursday, the Congress MP had stated that the money collected from the Southern states is being given to North Indian states, and if it continues, they will be forced to demand a separate country.

Meanwhile, a private complaint has been lodged by a BJP leader from Dakshina Kannada against Suresh. BJP leader Vikas P lodged a complaint with JMFC Court in Mangaluru and also to Mangaluru North police, claiming that the statement by the MP has hurt his feelings and demanded action against him under Section 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Later speaking to reporters, he said Suresh had given an anti-national statement and despite being an MP, he has conspired to divide India. “We have urged the Mangaluru City police commissioner and Mangaluru North police, as well as the court, to take necessary action against him. He has shown disrespect to the Indian Constitution by instigating the separatist forces to divide the nation. There is no difference between Suresh and separatists. We have complete confidence in our judiciary and the next hearing of the case will be on February 7,” he said.