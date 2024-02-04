CM, DCM, other Cong leaders demand Bharat Ratna for Shivakumara Swamiji

BENGALURU/VIJAYAPURA: Congress leaders on Saturday welcomed the Centre’s decision to bestow the ‘Bharat Ratna’, on former deputy prime minister and veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, and requested the Union government to also present the country’s highest civilian award to Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji posthumously.

“Let the award be given to Advani, we have not opposed it, but I had written a letter requesting to bestow Bharat Ratna on Shivakumara Swamiji,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to the media at Basavana Bagewadi, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Congress had recommended the Centre in the past to give the ‘Bharat Ratna’ to Shivakumara Swamiji, but the government did not acknowledge it.

“I appeal to the government to consider the request and give the prestigious award to the seer posthumously,” he said, welcoming the Centre’s decision to give the award to the senior BJP leader.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala requested the Prime Minister to award the Bharat Ratna to the seer, who ensured food, education, and spiritual upliftment for millions of people.

“He cared for millions and gave them ‘trividha dasoha’ with absolutely no expectation whatsoever and only had the ideal to serve and did not discriminate between caste, creed or faith. He treated all as one, educated millions, and ensured that many who didn’t have a chance earlier, were given the chance to be upstanding citizens. I know all 6.5 crore Kannadigas stand by me when I request this,” said Surjewala.