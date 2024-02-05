No space for elephants in camps, Karnataka Forest dept helpless

BENGALURU: There is a rise in demand for Karnataka’s elephants in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. But the Karnataka forest department is not in a condition to give the elephant away, despite the increase in man-animal conflict in the past few months.
“There is a demand for Karnataka’s bull elephants to be used as kumkis (elephants used to capture other wild elephants) in other states as well. There is also a demand for elephants from other zoos of India. But after the incident of Arjuna, we have slowed down the relocation operation. We have also put a halt on the capture operation, as we don’t have enough space in the rescue centres. We have told the state government of the current situation and are awaiting its decision. We also need strong bull elephants, more so after the death of Arjuna, to capture other wild elephants in conflict,” said a senior forest department official, not wanting to be named.
“We are not giving any of the captured or zoo elephants away, even though there is a demand,” the official said.
Forest, environment and ecology minister Eshwar Khandre, had recently held a meeting with department officials, to address various issues including man-animal conflict and afforestation.
At the meeting while it was pressed upon the officials to address the man-animal conflict, capture or relocate the elephants, the officials told the minister that they are in no position to capture elephants. According to department records, there are 100 elephants housed in various camps, of which 30 - 35 can be used as kumki elephants. The remaining continue to be housed in the camps. The state government is keen on resolving the issue of man-elephant conflict and has set up task force teams to address the issue. During November-December, the forest department had listed a plan to capture wild elephants, from Hassan and Kodagu.