No space for elephants in camps, Karnataka Forest dept helpless

BENGALURU: There is a rise in demand for Karnataka’s elephants in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. But the Karnataka forest department is not in a condition to give the elephant away, despite the increase in man-animal conflict in the past few months.

“There is a demand for Karnataka’s bull elephants to be used as kumkis (elephants used to capture other wild elephants) in other states as well. There is also a demand for elephants from other zoos of India. But after the incident of Arjuna, we have slowed down the relocation operation. We have also put a halt on the capture operation, as we don’t have enough space in the rescue centres. We have told the state government of the current situation and are awaiting its decision. We also need strong bull elephants, more so after the death of Arjuna, to capture other wild elephants in conflict,” said a senior forest department official, not wanting to be named.

“We are not giving any of the captured or zoo elephants away, even though there is a demand,” the official said.