Wild elephant, captured by foresters from Karnataka's Hassan dist, dies of heart attack when released

MYSURU: The famous tusker, Thaneer, from Hassan district which was translocated two weeks ago to Bandipur Tiger Reserve died at Rampura elephant camp in the wee hours of Saturday. Environmentalists blame the foresters for the death.

The elephant was captured in Belur in Hassan district on January 16 after villagers had complained that the jumbo had regularly raided their crop. It was radio-collared and translocated to Bandipur Tiger Reserve and released into the wild in Moolehole forest range.

However, the tusker had entered Mananthavady in Kerala. As the villagers expressed fear about the tusker, the forest department of Kerala on directions from the Kerala chief wildlife warden, launched an operation to capture the elephant on Friday afternoon.