Wild elephant Thanneerkomban death: Experts point to lapses in mission, Kerala forest minister orders probe

Wildlife experts are irked that despite being aware that the elephant, in its 20s, was tranquillised just 18 days ago by Karnataka forest officials, a decision was taken to dart it again on Friday without checking its health condition.

A top elephant expert, on condition of anonymity, raised serious aspersions against the forest officials who were involved in the mission to capture the elephant from Mananthavady.

Exhausted tusker should not have been darted: expert

He alleged that since the officials were aware that the animal had neither eaten nor drunk anything for the whole day, it should not have been tranquillised.

“The veterinarian who fired the tranquilliser shots should have evaluated the elephant’s health so that the abscess wound would not have gone unnoticed. The veterinarian must have been under tremendous stress from the authorities, public and the visual media who had actually triggered such a frenzy. The exhausted tusker should not have been darted in the evening which was against the principle as it’s not easy to track its movement in the night,” the expert told TNIE.

He said he has been told by his Karnataka counterparts that there were TB nodules, which could also have resulted in its death.