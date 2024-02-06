Centre hasn't released a single rupee under NDRF to Karnataka: Minister Eshwar Khandre

MANGALURU: The Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for allegedly not releasing a single rupee from NDRF.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Minister Eshwar Khandre said that the Union Government is committing practices of injustice by denying dueful funds to Karnataka and added that he will participate in the protest held in New Delhi condemning the fiscal injustice.

"The Union government has not released a single rupee under NDRF to Karnataka. Their team has visited and submitted a report but it has been four months, we have not received any relief so far. The state government has not done any justice to Kalyana Karnataka as it has already provided a Rs 3000 crore special package," Khandre said.

The Minister also alleged that the southern states are already suffering due to the impartial treatment from the Union Government.