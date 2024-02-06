Postal frames with Ayodhya stamps to be dispatched

BENGALURU : In line with the directive issued by the Centre, the Karnataka Postal Circle is set to embark on a major mission to supply Philately Souvenirs released during the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya to all gram panchayats (GPs) in the three states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. A total of 19,381 GPs will be covered by the Circle during this campaign set to start by Thursday or Friday.

Assistant Director, Philately, Karnataka Postal Circle, Shantala Bhatt, told TNIE, “These are six commemorative stamps released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 18 to mark the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir. It is a miniature sheet with special features like gold foiling and sandalwood fragrance. The stamps have been printed with water and sand from Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi and hold a special significance. It is a gift from the Centre to every part of the country.”