Join Feb 7 protest against Centre's discrimination, CM Siddaramaiah writes to MPs of all parties

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to MPs from all political parties in the state to take part in Karnataka government’s protest in New Delhi on Wednesday against the Centre’s “discrimination” against the state in giving grants and depriving it of its share of tax money.

The CM has written to Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje and all MPs, including DV Sadananda Gowda and HD Deve Gowda, requesting them to participate in the protest.

“The state is neither getting funds from the Centre nor permission to take up development projects. As responsible elected representatives, I request you to take part in the dharna and support the state’s cause,” the CM stated in his letter.